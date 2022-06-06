Alexa
Tar Heels hang on, top Georgia 6-5 in elimination game

By Associated Press
2022/06/06 05:53
CHAPLE HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mikey Madej drove in three runs, Vance Honeycutt stole a home run in the ninth and Caden O'Brien struck out the last batter as North Carolina defeated Georgia 6-5 on Sunday to stay alive in the Chapel Hill Regional.

The Tar Heels (40-20), the 10th overall seed, meet VCU on Sunday and needing a win to force a decisive game for a super regional berth.

Madej got his third RBI with an infield single in the seventh to put the Tar Heels up 6-2.

Georgia (26-23) had a big ninth, starting with Cole Tate's leadoff single before Connor Bovair replaced Davis Palermo on the mound. Connor Tate promptly doubled. The runners held on a ground out and then Chaney Rogers homered to left center.

Josh McAllister then drove a ball to deep center and Honeycutt went over the wall to save the run. O'Brien then entered and struck out Corey Collins on four pitches for his fifth.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-06 07:40 GMT+08:00

