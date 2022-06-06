Alexa
MATCHDAY: France set for Croatia test in Nations League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/06 05:59
France fans cheer their team during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Denmark at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris, ...

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

NATIONS LEAGUE

France travels to Croatia, the team it beat in the 2018 World Cup final, in the second round of games in top-tier League A. Both sides are looking to rebound from opening defeats in the biennial Nations League — France lost 2-1 at home to Denmark and Austria routed host Croatia 3-0. Also Monday, Austria hosts Denmark. Iceland welcomes Albania in League B. In League C, it's Belarus vs. Azerbaijan and Slovakia vs Kazakhstan. In League D, Latvia hosts Liechtenstein and Moldova is at Andorra.

