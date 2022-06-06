Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hagan beats Hight in NHRA Funny Car final in New England

By Associated Press
2022/06/06 06:12
Hagan beats Hight in NHRA Funny Car final in New England

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — Funny Car points leader Matt Hagan raced to his third victory of the season Sunday, beating Robert Hight in the final round of the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway.

Hagan had a 3.922-second run at 327.98 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for Tony Stewart Racing in the championship round to beat Hight for the first time in three finals this year. Hagan has 42 career victories, winning four of the last five events at New England Dragway.

“It was just a great weekend, and I can’t say enough about (crew chief) Dickie Venables,” Hagan said. “Nothing really needs to be said because the race car speaks for itself. All the boys wrenching on the car just do a great job, and when I crawl in that car, I don’t have to think about anything other than leaving the starting line. I’m nothing without those guys, and I’m so proud of them. They truly deserve all the credit, and I should be giving all my trophies to these guys.”

Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel, and Erica Enders topped the Pro Stock field.

Salinas drove to his third victory of the year and sixth overall, beating Justin Ashley with a 3.729 at 330.80. Points leader Enders beat Aaron Stanfield with a 6.547 at 211.00 in a Chevrolet Camaro for her third straight victory, fourth of the season and 37th overall.

Updated : 2022-06-06 07:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan reports 68,118 local COVID cases, 152 deaths
Taiwan reports 68,118 local COVID cases, 152 deaths
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases