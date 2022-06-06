Alexa
Run in 9th lifts Coastal Carolina past Virginia 7-6

By Associated Press
2022/06/06 05:36
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Rowan Jr.'s single scored Austin White from second base with one out in the ninth inning to lift Coastal Carolina to a 7-6 win over Virginia on Sunday in the Greenville Regional.

White singled up the middle off Matt Wyatt (0-2) to lead off the ninth and was sacrificed to second by Eric Brown. Following an intentional walk, Rowan grounded a 2-2 pitch into center field for the win.

The Chanticleers (37-19-1) face No. 8 overall seed East Carolina on Sunday night, hoping to force a Monday game to determine the regional champion.

The Cavaliers (39-18) opened a 6-0 as Jake Gelof had a two-run homer in the third and a three-run shot in the top of the fifth.

Coastal Carolina quickly responded, scratching out three runs in the bottom of the fifth and catching up in the sixth. The Chanticleers got a Nick Lucky lead off homer in the sixth and Graham Brown's two-run blast for the tie.

Reece Maniscalco (3-2) pitched the last two innings for the win.

Alex Tappen had four hits for Virginia while the Cavs' pitching staff walked eight and struck out four.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-06 07:39 GMT+08:00

