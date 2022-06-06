Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lanford, Florida avoid elimination, beat Cent. Michigan 6-5

By Associated Press
2022/06/06 05:23
Lanford, Florida avoid elimination, beat Cent. Michigan 6-5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Wyatt Langford hit two home runs and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to help Florida beat Central Michigan 6-5 Sunday to stay alive at the Gainesville Regional.

The Gators (40-23) play Oklahoma later in the day. A win by Florida would force a Monday finale.

Langford and Sterlin Thompson drew back-to-back walks to open the ninth inning and BT Riopelle's sacrifice bunt moved them into scoring position before Langford scored on a sac fly by Ty Evans to give Florida a 6-5 lead.

Ryan Slater (6-3) pitched three innings of scoreless relief to earn the win for Florida.

Langford hit solo shots in the third and fourth innings and Josh Rivera scored when he came home on a double-steal to give the Gators a 5-0 lead in the top of the fifth. Robby Morgan led off the bottom of the inning with a homer for Central Michigan (43-18) and an RBI single by Danny Wuestenfeld sparked a four-run sixth that pulled the Broncos even at 5-all.

Rivera went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two runs scored.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-06 07:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan reports 68,118 local COVID cases, 152 deaths
Taiwan reports 68,118 local COVID cases, 152 deaths
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases