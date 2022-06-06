Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Burger, Grandal key early RBIs, White Sox hold off Rays 6-5

By MARK DIDTLER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/06 05:10
Chicago White Sox shortstop Danny Mendick (20) tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz (2) who was trying to steal second base as umpire Hunter Wendelsted...
Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, ...
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, left, and Mike Zunino celebrate in front of a broadcast camera after Zunino hit a two-run home run, also scoring Aroz...
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger (30) celebrates after hitting for a double as Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Isaac Paredes, right, watches during the t...
Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Isaac Paredes, left, gets the force-out against Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal (24) on a fielder's choice hit into ...
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, right, reacts after striking out as Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire throws to the infield during the first in...
Chicago White Sox's Danny Mendick runs home to score off a ground-rule double by Jake Burger during the first inning of a baseball game against the Ta...

Chicago White Sox shortstop Danny Mendick (20) tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz (2) who was trying to steal second base as umpire Hunter Wendelsted...

Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, ...

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, left, and Mike Zunino celebrate in front of a broadcast camera after Zunino hit a two-run home run, also scoring Aroz...

Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger (30) celebrates after hitting for a double as Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Isaac Paredes, right, watches during the t...

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Isaac Paredes, left, gets the force-out against Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal (24) on a fielder's choice hit into ...

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, right, reacts after striking out as Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire throws to the infield during the first in...

Chicago White Sox's Danny Mendick runs home to score off a ground-rule double by Jake Burger during the first inning of a baseball game against the Ta...

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Burger had a key hit for the second consecutive day and the Chicago White Sox hung on to a large early lead to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Sunday.

Burger, who had a go-ahead, two-run pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning of the White Sox’s 3-2 win on Saturday, had a two-run double during Chicago's four-run first off Ryan Yarbrough (0-2).

Yasmani Grandal drove in two more on a check-swing opposite-field single to right in the first, and then Andrew Vaughn had an RBI double and Luis Robert added a run-scoring single in the second to make it 6-0.

But the Rays didn't go away, starting with Isaac Paredes hitting a solo homer in the fifth before a four-run sixth pulled Tampa Bay within 6-5.

Yandy Díaz opened the sixth with a single and Ji-Man Choi reached when Grandal was charged with an error for mishandling a throw from shortstop Danny Mendick. Then Harold Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly and Randy Arozarena had an RBI triple before Mike Zunino connected on a two-out, two-run homer.

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (4-2) gave up five runs, two earned, and eight hits over six innings. Liam Hendriks, the third Chicago reliever, worked the ninth to get his 16th save in 19 chances.

Three of Tampa Bay’s four runs in the sixth were unearned. The Rays dropped a season-high eight games behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

Yarbrough allowed six runs and eight hits over 68 pitches in 1 2/3 innings.

Chicago, which won for the fourth time in 11 games, got seven hits in 3 2/3 innings off reliever Ralph Garza Jr., who entered in fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Lance Lynn (right knee) is scheduled to make his third rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Charlotte. It is possible he could rejoin the White Sox after the outing.

Rays: Reliever Andrew Kittredge (back tightness) was reinstated from the 15-day IL.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Right-hander Michael Kopech (1-2) will go against Los Angeles Dodgers righty Mitch White (1-1) on Tuesday night.

Rays: Lefty Jeffrey Springs (2-2) and St. Louis right-hander Dakota Hudson (4-2) are Tuesday night’s scheduled starters at Tampa Bay.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-06 06:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 68,118 local COVID cases, 152 deaths
Taiwan reports 68,118 local COVID cases, 152 deaths
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases