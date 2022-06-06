Alexa
Columbia eliminates Gonzaga 15-6, faces Va Tech

By Associated Press
2022/06/06 04:50
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Andy Blake drove in three runs and five teammates drove in a pair and Columbia stayed alive in the Blacksburg Regional with a 15-6 win over Gonzaga on Sunday.

The Lions (32-19) scored five runs in the second inning and eight in the fourth to advance to the regional final needing two wins against host and overall No. 4 seed Virginia Tech. The first game is Sunday night.

The difference was the fourth inning when three different Gonzaga pitchers combined to hit four batters, allow two walks and give up five hits. Hayden Schott and Austin Mowrey had two run singles.

Columbia finished with 10 hits and 10 walks. Joshua Solomon, who was 1 for 3 and scored three times, had a solo home run in the eighth. Billy Black (3-5) went the last 5 1/3 innings for the win.

Shea Kramer had two hits and two RBI for Gonzaga (37-19). Starter Trystan Vrieling (4-4) lasted 1 2/3 innings. Sam Canton hit a leadoff homer in the ninth.

Columbia beat Gonzaga 8-2 in the regional opener before losing to Virginia Tech 24-4 on Saturday.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-06 06:08 GMT+08:00

