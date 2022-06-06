Alexa
McClaughry helps Arizona stay alive 7-5 over Canisius

By Associated Press
2022/06/06 02:37
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Leadoff hitter Nik McClaughry hit a three-run home run, No. 8 hitter Blake Paugh had a pair of solo shots and Arizona stayed alive in the Coral Gables Regional with a 7-5 win over Canisius on Sunday.

The Wildcats (38-24) play again Monday against the loser of Sunday's late game between Miami and Ole Miss.

Arizona got on the board with Chase Davis' two-run homer in the first. Paugh had his long balls in the third and seventh, which capped the scoring. McClaughry's blast in the fourth put the Wildcats on top 6-1 and he also sparkled on defense, starting a double play from his back.

TJ Nichols (6-4) picked up the win, giving up three runs on five hits in five innings. Quinn Flanagan retired the last four batters for his first four saves.

Mike DeStefano had three hits and scored two runs for the Golden Griffins (29-25). Chris Pouliot (8-4) took the loss, allowing the first three Arizona home runs.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-06 04:36 GMT+08:00

