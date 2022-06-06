Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ukraine misses out on World Cup after losing 1-0 to Wales

By ROB HARRIS , AP Global Soccer Writer, Associated Press
2022/06/06 01:58
Ukraine players react after Wales' Gareth Bale scored his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales...
Fans watch the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Ukraine and Wales at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Na...
Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko, left, and Ukraine's Viktor Tsygankov during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukrai...
Wales Gareth Bale, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales an...
A Ukraine fan in the stands sheds a tear before the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium,...

Ukraine players react after Wales' Gareth Bale scored his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales...

Fans watch the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Ukraine and Wales at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Na...

Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko, left, and Ukraine's Viktor Tsygankov during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukrai...

Wales Gareth Bale, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales an...

A Ukraine fan in the stands sheds a tear before the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium,...

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ukraine missed out on qualifying for the World Cup on Sunday after the war-disrupted team was beaten 1-0 by Wales in the European playoff final for the FIFA soccer showpiece.

Andriy Yarmolenko inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Wales captain Gareth Bale’s first-half free kick.

While Wales heads to a first World Cup in 64 years — opening against the United States in November — this was an agonizing end to Ukraine’s emotionally charged mission to qualify for Qatar while remaining under invasion by Russia.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-06 03:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 68,118 local COVID cases, 152 deaths
Taiwan reports 68,118 local COVID cases, 152 deaths
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
Taiwan president, foreign ministry urge China to remember Tiananmen Massacre
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases