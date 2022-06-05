Platinum Jubilee: Queen makes appearance after final pageant

The fourth and final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne kicked off Sunday.

After skipping most of the events, Elizabeth made a final appearance at Buckingham Palace for the end of the celebrations.

She appeared on Buckingham Palace's balcony to huge cheers.

A royal lunch was followed by a grand pageant involving members of the military as well as an array of performances highlighting Britain's diversity.

Capping off the four-day weekend, thousands of revelers headed to Buckingham Palace to watch the event despite the overcast weather.

Why were people surprised to see the Queen?

The 96-year-old Queen has only appeared in public twice during the four-day festivities. She was not present at the pageant, and also skipped events such as a church service on Friday and the Epsom Derby and Party at the Palace on Saturday.

She has limited her recent public appearance due to what the palace describes as "episodic mobility issues."

However, the royal flag was raised over Buckingham Palace, causing many to speculate about a possible appearance from the monarch.

Known as the Royal Standard, the flag is only flown over one of the palaces when the queen is in residence.

Fans were finally delighted when the Queen appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, alongside Prince Charles, William and George, to huge cheers from the crowds below.

What happened at the pageant?

Armed forces headed the parade on Sunday, flanking the horse-drawn carriage that transported her during her coronation 69 years ago. A video of that day was projected onto the windows.

Two hundred military horses led the three-kilometer (nearly two-mile) route to the palace.

They were followed by performers who displayed scenes from the monarch's life through dance and other acts. They were accompanied by music, giant puppets, vintage cars, and celebratory costumes.

Many of the thousands of participants came from countries in the commonwealth of which the Queen is also head of state.

What is the atmosphere like on Jubilee weekend?

DW Correspondent Charlotte Chelsom-Pill was in London for the "unprecedented celebration."

She said that people were enjoying themselves following the past couple of challenging years due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

She added that many people across of the country, "regardless of whether or not they're fans of the monarchy, many are just reflecting on that unprecedented 70 years" that the Queen has been on the throne.

As for Sunday's events, she said that "there are a number of stars from TV, sport and entertainment" adding that "we've seen the golden carriage that gets wheeled out occasionally for these royal events including, including the Queen's coronation."

Ed Sheeran to round off celebration

The whole event came to an end with a performance by singer Ed Sheeran before a rendition of the national anthem, "God Save the Queen."

The concert follows Saturday's star-studded event that saw big names such as Diana Ross, Queen, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli perform.

Elizabeth's eldest son and next in line for the throne, Prince Charles, spoke on Saturday, saying: " Your Majesty, mummy, you laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us for these 70 years."

On Sunday, Charles and his wife, Camilla, were at The Oval cricket ground for the "Big Jubilee Lunch" where they mingled with crowds. At the same time, millions of people across the country joined street parties.

ab/rt (AP, AFP)