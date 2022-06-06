Alexa
Samooja sets course record to win European Open

By Associated Press
2022/06/06 00:10
WINSEN, Germany (AP) — Kalle Samooja finished with back-to-back birdies and shot a course-record 8-under 64 to win the European Open on Sunday.

It was his first title on the European tour.

The 34-year-old Finn's eight birdies in the final round left him 6-under 282 overall, two shots ahead of second-place Wil Besseling of the Netherlands (71), who had four birdies along with a double bogey and a bogey.

Overnight leader Victor Perez, who was chasing a second title in as many weeks, carded a 2-over 74 at Green Eagle Golf Courses. The Frenchman tied for third with England’s Richard Mansell (70), three shots behind Samooja.

Updated : 2022-06-06 02:09 GMT+08:00

