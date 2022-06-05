Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 38 15 .717 _ _ 8-2 W-5 22-7 16-8
Toronto 31 21 .596 _ 9-1 W-1 18-9 13-12
Tampa Bay 31 22 .585 7 _ 5-5 L-1 18-12 13-10
Boston 26 27 .491 12 ½ 6-4 W-3 13-14 13-13
Baltimore 23 32 .418 16 5-5 W-1 14-14 9-18
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 31 24 .564 _ _ 4-6 L-1 17-11 14-13
Cleveland 23 25 .479 1 5-5 L-1 11-8 12-17
Chicago 24 27 .471 5 3-7 W-1 11-13 13-14
Detroit 21 32 .396 9 6-4 L-2 15-15 6-17
Kansas City 17 34 .333 12 3-7 W-1 9-16 8-18
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 34 19 .642 _ _ 7-3 L-1 14-6 20-13
Los Angeles 27 27 .500 _ 0-10 L-10 15-13 12-14
Texas 25 27 .481 1 6-4 W-1 13-15 12-12
Seattle 23 30 .434 11 5-5 L-1 12-10 11-20
Oakland 20 35 .364 15 2-8 L-5 7-22 13-13

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 36 19 .655 _ _ 7-3 W-1 19-8 17-11
Atlanta 27 27 .500 2 6-4 W-4 14-14 13-13
Philadelphia 24 29 .453 11 4-6 W-3 14-15 10-14
Miami 22 29 .431 12 4-6 W-1 12-13 10-16
Washington 20 35 .364 16 5-5 W-2 9-18 11-17
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 33 22 .600 _ _ 4-6 L-2 15-8 18-14
St. Louis 31 23 .574 _ 7-3 W-1 16-11 15-12
Pittsburgh 23 28 .451 8 6-4 W-1 12-15 11-13
Chicago 23 31 .426 6 5-5 L-1 11-19 12-12
Cincinnati 18 34 .346 13½ 10 6-4 L-2 10-14 8-20
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 35 18 .660 _ _ 6-4 L-1 17-9 18-9
San Diego 32 21 .604 3 _ 4-6 W-2 13-10 19-11
San Francisco 28 24 .538 _ 5-5 L-1 13-11 15-13
Arizona 26 28 .481 3 4-6 L-1 14-16 12-12
Colorado 23 30 .434 12 3-7 L-3 16-15 7-15

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0

Toronto 12, Minnesota 3

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Baltimore 5, Cleveland 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Oakland 0

Kansas City 6, Houston 0

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas (Gray 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 4-6) at Houston (Javier 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-3), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 1, 1st game

Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Milwaukee 0

Miami 5, San Francisco 4

Washington 10, Cincinnati 8

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 6, Colorado 2, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-7), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 6-1) at San Diego (Snell 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.