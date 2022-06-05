All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|38
|15
|.717
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|22-7
|16-8
|Toronto
|31
|21
|.596
|6½
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|18-9
|13-12
|Tampa Bay
|31
|22
|.585
|7
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|18-12
|13-10
|Boston
|26
|27
|.491
|12
|½
|6-4
|W-3
|13-14
|13-13
|Baltimore
|23
|32
|.418
|16
|4½
|5-5
|W-1
|14-14
|9-18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|31
|24
|.564
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|17-11
|14-13
|Cleveland
|23
|25
|.479
|4½
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|11-8
|12-17
|Chicago
|24
|27
|.471
|5
|1½
|3-7
|W-1
|11-13
|13-14
|Detroit
|21
|32
|.396
|9
|5½
|6-4
|L-2
|15-15
|6-17
|Kansas City
|17
|34
|.333
|12
|8½
|3-7
|W-1
|9-16
|8-18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|34
|19
|.642
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|14-6
|20-13
|Los Angeles
|27
|27
|.500
|7½
|_
|0-10
|L-10
|15-13
|12-14
|Texas
|25
|27
|.481
|8½
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|13-15
|12-12
|Seattle
|23
|30
|.434
|11
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|12-10
|11-20
|Oakland
|20
|35
|.364
|15
|7½
|2-8
|L-5
|7-22
|13-13
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|36
|19
|.655
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|19-8
|17-11
|Atlanta
|27
|27
|.500
|8½
|2
|6-4
|W-4
|14-14
|13-13
|Philadelphia
|24
|29
|.453
|11
|4½
|4-6
|W-3
|14-15
|10-14
|Miami
|22
|29
|.431
|12
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|12-13
|10-16
|Washington
|20
|35
|.364
|16
|9½
|5-5
|W-2
|9-18
|11-17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|33
|22
|.600
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|15-8
|18-14
|St. Louis
|31
|23
|.574
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|16-11
|15-12
|Pittsburgh
|23
|28
|.451
|8
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|12-15
|11-13
|Chicago
|23
|31
|.426
|9½
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|11-19
|12-12
|Cincinnati
|18
|34
|.346
|13½
|10
|6-4
|L-2
|10-14
|8-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|35
|18
|.660
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|17-9
|18-9
|San Diego
|32
|21
|.604
|3
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|13-10
|19-11
|San Francisco
|28
|24
|.538
|6½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|13-11
|15-13
|Arizona
|26
|28
|.481
|9½
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|14-16
|12-12
|Colorado
|23
|30
|.434
|12
|5½
|3-7
|L-3
|16-15
|7-15
___
N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0
Toronto 12, Minnesota 3
Texas 3, Seattle 2
Baltimore 5, Cleveland 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 8, Oakland 0
Kansas City 6, Houston 0
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 4-6) at Houston (Javier 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-3), 9:38 p.m.
___
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 1, 1st game
Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 1
San Diego 4, Milwaukee 0
Miami 5, San Francisco 4
Washington 10, Cincinnati 8
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 6, Colorado 2, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, L.A. Dodgers 4
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-7), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 6-1) at San Diego (Snell 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
