American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|15
|.717
|_
|Toronto
|31
|21
|.596
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|31
|22
|.585
|7
|Boston
|26
|27
|.491
|12
|Baltimore
|23
|32
|.418
|16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|31
|24
|.564
|_
|Cleveland
|23
|25
|.479
|4½
|Chicago
|24
|27
|.471
|5
|Detroit
|21
|32
|.396
|9
|Kansas City
|17
|34
|.333
|12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|19
|.642
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|27
|.500
|7½
|Texas
|25
|27
|.481
|8½
|Seattle
|23
|30
|.434
|11
|Oakland
|20
|35
|.364
|15
___
N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0
Toronto 12, Minnesota 3
Texas 3, Seattle 2
Baltimore 5, Cleveland 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 8, Oakland 0
Kansas City 6, Houston 0
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 4-6) at Houston (Javier 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-3), 9:38 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.