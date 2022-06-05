Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 15 .717 _
Toronto 31 21 .596
Tampa Bay 31 22 .585 7
Boston 26 27 .491 12
Baltimore 23 32 .418 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 31 24 .564 _
Cleveland 23 25 .479
Chicago 24 27 .471 5
Detroit 21 32 .396 9
Kansas City 17 34 .333 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 19 .642 _
Los Angeles 27 27 .500
Texas 25 27 .481
Seattle 23 30 .434 11
Oakland 20 35 .364 15

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0

Toronto 12, Minnesota 3

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Baltimore 5, Cleveland 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Oakland 0

Kansas City 6, Houston 0

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas (Gray 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 4-6) at Houston (Javier 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-3), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Updated : 2022-06-06 00:04 GMT+08:00

