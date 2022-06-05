NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 4 2 1 13 10 5 Houston 3 1 2 11 11 3 Chicago 3 1 2 11 11 8 Portland 2 1 3 9 9 5 Gotham FC 3 2 0 9 5 5 OL Reign 2 2 3 9 5 5 ANGEL CITY FC 3 3 0 9 4 6 Louisville 2 3 2 8 6 9 Orlando 2 3 2 8 9 17 Washington 1 2 4 7 6 7 Kansas City 1 4 2 5 5 11 North Carolina 1 3 1 4 6 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 28

Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie

Sunday, May 29

OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

North Carolina 1, Houston 1, tie

Gotham FC 1, Angel City FC 0

Monday, May 30

Kansas City 1, Louisville 0

Wednesday, June 1

Chicago 1, Washington 1, tie

Friday, June 3

Houston 5, Orlando 0

Portland 3, Angel City FC 0

Saturday, June 4

Chicago 1, OL Reign 0

Gotham FC 1, Washington 0

North Carolina 3, Louisville 0

San Diego Wave FC 2, Kansas City 2, tie

Tuesday, June 7

Houston at Angel City FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Angel City FC at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.