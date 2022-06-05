Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 3 .727
Chicago 6 3 .667 1
Washington 7 4 .636 1
Atlanta 6 4 .600
New York 3 7 .300
Indiana 3 9 .250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 9 2 .818
Dallas 6 4 .600
Seattle 5 4 .556 3
Los Angeles 5 6 .455 4
Minnesota 2 8 .200
Phoenix 2 8 .200

___

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.