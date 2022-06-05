WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Washington
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Atlanta
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|New York
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
|Indiana
|3
|9
|.250
|5½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Dallas
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Seattle
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Los Angeles
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Minnesota
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
|Phoenix
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
___
No games scheduled.
Minnesota at New York, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.