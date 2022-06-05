Red shed and surrounding paddies in central Taiwan unexpectedly become Instagram hot spot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An idyllic scene of a red brick shed among paddy fields in Changhua County has unexpectedly become an Instagram hot spot.

The destination is located behind the Baoshan Elementary School in Fenyuan Township and has caused the school to become a popular search on social media.

Baoshan Elementary School Principal Chen Tai-yu (陳泰佑) told CNA in an interview on Sunday (June 5) that some people posted their photos of the scenery on the Internet last year, but as there were no obvious landmarks near the paddy fields, many began using the name of the school to check in, which has helped the school become more well-known.

In an interview with CNA, Fenyuan Tourism Association Chairman Chen Kuo-chen (陳國禎) said that the paddy fields and the shed were first captured by locals when they were using drones to take photos or videos. With the S-shaped path in front of the hut and the surrounding paddy fields changing colors every season, the fantastic scene has unexpectedly become viral on the Internet and attracted many out-of-town visitors.

According to Chen, the paddy fields are ordinarily green, but they will turn golden when the rice ripens and wave in the wind.

Chen said the shed is a private property in which farming tools are kept. The association intends to rent the farm hut from its owner and develop the locale into something like Mr. Brown Avenue in eastern Taiwan, he added.