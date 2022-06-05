Missing hiker found dead in river valley in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man reported missing by his family one day after he left home to climb Mount Tao (桃山) in central Taiwan was found dead in a river valley below the trail on Friday (June 3).

Taichung City Police Department’s Shengguang Police Station said that they received a 110 call at 11:22 p.m. on Thursday (June 2) from a caller reporting that their son left home at 6 a.m. on Wednesday (June 1) to climb Mount Tao, one of the 100 Peaks of Taiwan, but had not come home when he was scheduled to return, and that he could not be reached, CNA reported. The caller asked for police assistance in finding their son.

Police said that after receiving the call, they requested local firefighters to help with the search effort. According to police, they received a report at 8:47 a.m. on Friday that what looked like a human body had been spotted in the waters below the 0.1-kilometer mark of the Mount Tao Trail in Wuling Farm.

After the body was retrieved from the water, a car key was found that matched a car on the farm that contained the identity documents of the missing hiker, who was then confirmed to be the 110 caller’s son.

It was suspected that the victim slipped from the trail into the river valley below and drowned. However, further investigation and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, according to police, per CNA.



The Mount Tao Trail (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)