Premier rejects former president's claim Taiwan is freedomless democracy

Su Tseng-chang accuses Ma of whitewashing authoritarianism

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/05 16:48
Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Sunday (June 5) shut down claims made by former President Ma Ying-Jeou (馬英九) that the nation is a democracy without freedom.

Ma made the remark while talking about the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre on Saturday.

Su pointed out that Taiwan's freedom and democracy are recognized by the world and are among the best based on various evaluations, Liberty Times reported. The country embraces democracy, openness, communication, and everyone worked together to fight the pandemic, which he said is a good indicator of how free a society is.

We have seen that China has used brutal means to suppress Hong Kong's democracy and oppress those in Xinjiang and Tibet, he said. To handle the pandemic, Beijing has locked down cities, which many residents cannot accept, he said.

Referring to Ma, Su said he believes there are still people who go against the facts and whitewash autocracy. “Not only will they not be accepted by Taiwanese but they will also become the laughing stock of the world," he said.
