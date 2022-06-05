Taiwan inspired by Ukraine's persistence in war with Russia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is emboldened by Ukraine’s persistence in fending off invading Russian forces, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said recently.

In a May 25 interview with Paris-based magazine L’Express, Wu said Taiwan is at the forefront of the global democratic community’s fight against authoritarian expansion. He added that the nation is deeply inspired by Ukraine's perseverance in the Ukraine-Russia war, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Wu pointed out that China frequently dispatches military aircraft and ships around Taiwan, which threatens regional security. Beijing has also continued to use a combination of cyberattacks and cognitive warfare against Taiwan, he said.

In addition to the continuous development of asymmetric combat power, Taiwan will also strengthen its national defense and reserve mobilization capabilities, demonstrating the firm will of the government and people to work together in defending the country, the foreign minister said.

“Taiwan faces off against China, just like in the story of David and Goliath, and democratic Taiwan will win,” Wu said. He added that Taiwan has also joined other democratic countries to assist Ukraine to counter Russia with concrete actions.

At the same time, Taiwan has also strengthened cooperation with like-minded nations and continued to garner international support, Wu said.

France and the U.K. have sent naval ships to the Indo-Pacific region as part of freedom of navigation operations, Wu noted. He said Taiwan welcomes the global democratic community’s efforts to jointly safeguard the security of the Indo-Pacific region.

Wu said the French Senate and National Assembly have each organized delegations to visit Taiwan in the past six months. France also voiced support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly for the first time this year, emphasizing that Taiwan should be included in the global health framework, per the press release.

Taiwan is deeply grateful for France's firm support, and looks forward to continued friendship and deepening bilateral relations, Wu said.