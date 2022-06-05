Alexa
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases

124 deaths also reported

  315
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/05 14:31
(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (June 5) announced 62,110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 62,080 were local and 30 were imported, as well as 124 deaths.

The local cases included 29,070 males and 32,991 females from under five to 100 years of age. The genders of 19 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 252 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the reported deaths, 67 were male and 57 were female. They ranged in age from under 10 to 100. All of them were severe COVID-19 cases, and 116 had a history of chronic illness. Among the recorded deaths, 57 had not received any COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted COVID between April 28 and June 3 and died between May 21 and June 2.

The imported cases included 16 males and 14 females. They ranged in age from under 10 to 90 and arrived between June 3 and Saturday (June 4). The origins of the imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 2,404,871 cases of COVID-19, including 13,161 imported, while 2,939 people have succumbed to the disease.
