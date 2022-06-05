Alexa
Cardinals' Donovan apologizes for old homophobic tweets

By SARAH TROTTO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/05 12:54
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan reacts after being tagged out attempting to steal second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game agains...
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan dives safely into second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, M...

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan reacts after being tagged out attempting to steal second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game agains...

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan dives safely into second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, M...

CHICAGO (AP) — Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan apologized Saturday night for tweets he sent with homophobic language as a teenager that surfaced during St. Louis' game against the Chicago Cubs.

Twitter users directed Donovan's tweets to the attention of reporters during a doubleheader in Chicago, including at least one that used an anti-gay slur. Donovan's Twitter account was deleted shortly after the second game, in which Donovan hit a two-run double in the 10th inning to spur a 7-4 Cardinals victory.

The flagged tweets were sent in 2011 and 2013, and the 25-year-old Donovan said Saturday they were part of “playful banter” with a friend.

“I take full responsibility,” Donovan said. “It was something I sent out a long time ago. I’m truly sorry to anyone I may have offended. Anyone that knows me as a person knows I see everyone the same, and I do not condone that type of behavior or anything.

"If I’ve offended you, I truly apologize. Hopefully, I can do my part to show you that’s not who I am.”

Updated : 2022-06-05 14:00 GMT+08:00

