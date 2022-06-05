Alexa
Moore, Auburn top Florida State 21-7 for berth in title game

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 12:57
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Brody Moore went 5-for-5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs and No. 13 overall seed Auburn set its season high for runs in a 21-7 win over Florida State on Saturday night to clinch a spot in the Auburn Regional final.

Auburn (39-19) plays the winner of Sunday morning's loser-out game between Florida State (34-24) and UCLA later in the day. A loss by the Tigers, who have scored 40 runs in two games at the regional, would force a Monday finale.

Moore walked to lead off the second inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Mike Bello to make it 1-0 and the Tigers led the rest of the way. Brooks Carlson hit a two-run homer in the third and Auburn blew the game open with a seven-run fourth inning that made it 14-1.

Joseph Gonzalez (7-2) gave up three runs on four hits and four walks over six innings for Auburn, striking out three. The Tigers drew 16 walks and had 19 hits — including five doubles, two triples and three home runs — but left 16 runners stranded.

Treyton Rank hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. His RBI single in the eighth trimmed Florida State's deficit to 16-7, but the Tigers added five runs in the ninth.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-05 14:00 GMT+08:00

