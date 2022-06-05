Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Haney retains WBC lightweight belt in decision over Kambosos

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 12:43
Australian boxer George Kambosos gestures during a public training session at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, June 2, 2022. U.S.-...
American boxer Devin Haney boxes during a public training session at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, June 2, 2022. U.S.-based Aus...

Australian boxer George Kambosos gestures during a public training session at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, June 2, 2022. U.S.-...

American boxer Devin Haney boxes during a public training session at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, June 2, 2022. U.S.-based Aus...

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American boxer Devin Haney retained his WBC lightweight title and added three more from the weight class after his unanimous points decision over Australian George Kambosos on Sunday.

The 23-year-old American won three of the first four rounds and was well ahead at the halfway point of the 12-round bout to become undisputed champion in the lightweight division.

The judges scored the fight 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110 in Haney's favor.

Haney, who proved to be the better technical fighter before a crowd of 41,129 at the covered Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, now has an undefeated record of 28-0 with 15 KOs.

“I was comfortable, just sticking to the game plan,” Haney said. “The game plan was to hit and not get hit. I fought a good smart fight. He couldn’t hit me with either of his best shots.”

Haney praised the U.S.-based Kambosos, who was fighting for the first time in his native Australia in five years.

“I take my hat off to him, he’s a true warrior. Even though he got disrespectful, I stayed a gentleman,” Haney said. “A lot of these so-called champions wouldn’t give me my shot, but George has.”

Kambosos, 28, held the WBO, WBA, and IBF lightweight titles heading into the fight, and those now belong to Haney.

Kambosos' unbeaten pro career record has ended — he's now 20-1 with 10 KOs. The U.S.-based Kambosos won all three of his world titles when he beat Teofimo Lopez in 2019.

___

More AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-05 13:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases