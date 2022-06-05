Alexa
Bost, Kaler HRs rally Texas A&M over Louisiana-Lafayette 9-6

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 12:00
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Austin Bost and Kole Kaler hit late home runs to rally No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M to a 9-6 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in the semifinals of the College Station Regional on Saturday night.

After scoring four runs in the first inning the Aggies fell behind 6-4. Troy Claunch had an RBI double and Brett Minnich followed with a run-scoring single to pull the Aggies even in the seventh.

Jack Moss opened the eighth with a single before Bost blasted his 10th home run over the left-field wall. Kaler added a two-out solo shot, his third, in the ninth.

Texas A&M (39-18) moves into the Sunday night championship game against the survivor of the Louisiana-Lafayette-TCU game earlier in the day.

Jacob Palisch (5-3) pitched three scoreless innings in relief to get the win. Brad Rudis went 1 2/3 for his third save.

Moss had four hits for the Aggies and Minnich had three with three RBIs.

Carson Roccaforte had three hits and scored three runs for the Rajin' Cajuns (37-22) and Heath Hood drove in four runs.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-05 13:59 GMT+08:00

