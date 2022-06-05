Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

'Unfriendly' Taiwanese expected to stymie Chinese invasion

'Expert' commentary in China worries mountainous terrain, allied forces could prevent Taiwan from being overrun

  117
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/06/05 12:41
A military reservist trains in Taiwan. (Military News Agency photo)

A military reservist trains in Taiwan. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese are expected to have an "overwhelmingly unfriendly attitude towards Chinese forces" in the event of an invasion, according to an article on the subject on Saturday (June 4) in the South China Morning Post.

Based on a Naval and Merchant Ships magazine report, distributed by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the article addresses the problems faced by Russia in Ukraine and looks at the lessons learned. Taiwan's mountainous terrain, unfriendly locals, and the support of allies are all mentioned as potential pitfalls to an invasion of Taiwan by China.

“Ukraine has exploited Russia’s weaknesses … and successfully forced Russia to change its strategies,” the original Naval and Merchant Ships commentary states. “How this success was achieved can hardly exclude factors such as NATO and the United States. And it’s not difficult to imagine that Taiwan would receive guidance, plans, intelligence, experience and training (from NATO and the US) too.”

Surprise attacks will be difficult for China to achieve, the article continues because the small number of main roads offers Chinese forces limited options for attack. Another problem would be the "overwhelmingly unfriendly attitude of the Taiwanese towards Chinese forces."

To deal with this situation, the article suggests keeping Taiwan's army outside cities, persuading Taiwanese to stay at home, and cutting off internet access when necessary. “If the Taiwanese forces chose to forcefully occupy residential areas … we can use medium and small size drones to gather intelligence and perform precision strikes.”

A researcher from the Yuan Wang military science and technology think tank, Zhou Chenming, was cited by SCMP as being more optimistic about the chances of an invasion. In Wang's opinion, Russia should have prepared better for its attempted takeover of Ukraine and China would not make the same mistake.

“Ukraine and Taiwan cannot be compared. The Chinese forces have enough strategies and forces to destroy targets in Taiwan.”
Naval and Merchant Ships
unfriendly Taiwanese
Yuan Wang military science and technology think tank
Ukraine
Russia
China
invasion
NATO

RELATED ARTICLES

US State Department website reintroduces sentence denying support of Taiwan independence
US State Department website reintroduces sentence denying support of Taiwan independence
2022/06/03 12:32
US president's policy on Taiwan has confused some but it's actually clear
US president's policy on Taiwan has confused some but it's actually clear
2022/06/03 11:09
Taiwan donates judo gear to Ukrainian children sheltered in Austria
Taiwan donates judo gear to Ukrainian children sheltered in Austria
2022/06/02 16:05
Defense secretary reiterates US commitment to arm Taiwan
Defense secretary reiterates US commitment to arm Taiwan
2022/06/02 15:54
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
2022/06/02 13:19

Updated : 2022-06-05 13:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases