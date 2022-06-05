Alexa
Crooks, Oklahoma upset Florida 9-4 in regional semifinals

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 11:00
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Crooks hit two of Oklahoma's four home runs and the No. 2 seed Sooners beat top-seeded Florida 9-4 on Friday night to advance to the championship of the Gainesville Regional.

Oklahoma (39-20) plays Sunday against the winner of a loser-out game between the host Gators and No. 4 seed Central Michigan. Florida, the No. 13 national seed, beat the Broncos 7-3 Friday to send them to the loser's bracket.

Ty Evans and Jac Caglianone each hit a home run in the bottom of the second to give Florida (40-23) a 2-0 lead. Mac Guscette added a solo shot in the seventh.

Peyton Graham hit a two-run home run and Blake Robertson followed with a solo shot in the top of the third to make it 3-2 and the Sooners led the rest of the way.

Crooks finished 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and David Sandlin (8-3) gave up three runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 6 innings for Oklahoma.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

