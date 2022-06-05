Alexa
UConn's 4 homers put No. 15 Maryland in loser's bracket

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 10:15
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Matt Donlan's three-run home run in the seventh inning, one of four Connecticut blasts, broke the game open and the Huskies defeated No. 15 overall seed Maryland 10-5 Saturday night in the winner's bracket of the College Park Regional.

The Huskies' power, which included Zach Bushling's two-run shot in a four-run eighth, dropped the Terrapins into a Sunday loser-out game with Wake Forest, with the winner facing UConn on Sunday evening.

UConn (48-13) took a quick lead when David Smith and Erik Stock led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back home runs.

Maryland (46-13) tied it at 2 on Kevin Keister's home run in the third and an RBI single from Ian Petrutz in the fifth.

Smith drew a leadoff walk in the Huskies' half of the fifth, Stock followed with a fielder's choice and after Casey Dana singled, Stock scored the go-ahead run on a ground out by Ben Huber.

Pat Gallagher (10-3) went seven innings, allowing seven hits and two runs for UConn. Stock scored four runs and Bryan Padilla had three hits.

Maryland starter Jason Savacool (8-3) went six innings, giving up three runs before the bullpen struggled.

Petrutz smacked a three-run homer in the ninth for the Terps.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-05 11:53 GMT+08:00

