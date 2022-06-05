Alexa
Wake Forest hits 3 homers in 1st, eliminate LIU 10-4

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 09:56
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Michael Turconi, Brendan Tinsman and Brock Wilkin homered in the top of the first inning and Wake Forest went on to post a 10-4 win over Long Island on Saturday in a loser-out game of the College Park Regional.

Tommy Hawke drew a leadoff walk before Turconi's one-out drive to right-center field put the Demon Deacons on the scoreboard. Tinsman followed with a home run to left field and Wilken hit a two-out solo shot to left-center. Tinsman's homer was his 24th, tying the school's single-season record.

That was plenty of support for Josh Hartie (7-6), who allowed three hits and one run through seven innings.

Wake Forest plays another elimination game on Sunday against the loser of Saturday's late game between Maryland and Connecticut.

The Demon Deacons (41-18-1) pushed the lead to 8-0 in the sixth with three run-scoring singles, including a two-run hit by Tinsman.

Hawke finished 4-for-5 and Tinsman and Adam Cecere were both 3-for-5 as Wake Forest had 17 hits.

No. 9 batter Jack Power hit a two-run homer in the ninth for Long Island (37-21).

Updated : 2022-06-05 10:56 GMT+08:00

