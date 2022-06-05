Taiwan warns China will achieve long-range strike capabilities by 2027

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China will have long-range air and sea strike capabilities as well as strengthened regional air defense by 2027, which would allow Beijing to attack Taiwan and fend off foreign forces, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said recently.

The MND said that China’s aircraft carriers, the Liaoning, Shandong, and the Type 003, will be delivered to the Navy in 2027. Meanwhile, the Type 055 10,000-ton destroyer, the Y-20U refueling tanker, and Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter will be mass-produced, CNA reported.

These assets will greatly extend China's combat range, the MND said. It predicted that Beijing would subsequently conduct joint strikes against targets within and beyond the first island chain, implement a blockade against Taiwan, and gain maritime and air superiority in the Taiwan Strait.

With regard to countermeasures, the MND said it will establish "joint countermeasures, all-around air defense, and maritime interception.” It will also seek out any armaments with mature technology being developed that can be dovetailed into the mass production process, and include them in the "Naval and Air Force Enhancement Program," it said.

If the proposed programs are implemented, they will strengthen the nation’s overall defense capacity, effectively block the enemy's landing forces, and increase the cost of an attack on Taiwan and the difficulty of the enemy’s decision-making, the ministry said.

The MND said it believes the entire Indo-Pacific region will still be affected by the fierce competition and confrontation between the U.S. and China in 2027. It said that due to pressure from Europe and the U.S., the Chinese Communist Party will continue to expand its military influence and attempt to dominate regional affairs.

Therefore, the strategic competition between the U.S. and China, on the whole, will have “cascading effects” on the security of the Taiwan Strait, tension on the Korean Peninsula, and the sovereignty disputes in the South China Sea, the MND said. The risk of conflict is expected to increase, it added.