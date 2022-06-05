Alexa
Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 1

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 09:14
Real Salt Lake 0 1 1
Vancouver 1 1 2

First Half_1, Vancouver, Veselinovic, 1, 31st minute.

Second Half_2, Real Salt Lake, Meram, 2, 52nd; 3, Vancouver, Gauld, 2 (penalty kick), 90th+3.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Zac MacMath, Tomas Gomez; Vancouver, Cody Cropper, Isaac Boehmer.

Yellow Cards_Herrera, Real Salt Lake, 28th; Caicedo, Vancouver, 38th; Meram, Real Salt Lake, 62nd; Loffelsend, Real Salt Lake, 68th; Jungwirth, Vancouver, 76th; Alexandre, Vancouver, 90th.

Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Jeff Hosking, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Filip Dujic.

___

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Zac MacMath; Andrew Brody, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Silva; Maikel Chang (Jefferson Savarino, 60th), Jasper Loffelsend, Pablo Ruiz; Sergio Cordova (Diego Luna, 88th), Justin Meram (Anderson Julio, 82nd), Bobby Wood.

Vancouver_Cody Cropper; Erik Godoy, Cristian Gutierrez (Luis Martins, 71st), Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Sebastian Berhalter (Ryan Gauld, 63rd), Leonard Owusu (Caio Alexandre, 75th), Ryan Raposo (Marcus Godinho, 71st); Deiber Caicedo (Tosaint Ricketts, 74th), Brian White.

Updated : 2022-06-05 10:56 GMT+08:00

Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
