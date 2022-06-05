Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pivetta wins 5th straight, Red Sox thump Athletics 8-0

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/05 07:22
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts slides safely into third base during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, C...
Boston Red Sox's Nick Pivetta pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, June 4, 2...
Oakland Athletics left fielder Luis Barrera cannot catch a ball in foul territory hit by Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran during the seventh inning of a ...
Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy, left, reacts after striking out next to Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez during the seventh inning of a baseba...

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts slides safely into third base during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, C...

Boston Red Sox's Nick Pivetta pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, June 4, 2...

Oakland Athletics left fielder Luis Barrera cannot catch a ball in foul territory hit by Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran during the seventh inning of a ...

Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy, left, reacts after striking out next to Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez during the seventh inning of a baseba...

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Nick Pivetta pitched two-hit ball over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start and the Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 on Saturday.

Alex Verdugo had three hits and two RBIs as Boston won its third straight. Trevor Story doubled twice and made a tremendous defensive play. Xander Bogaerts added an infield single and became the career leader in games started by a Red Sox shortstop.

Pivetta (5-4) was crisp with seven strikeouts and two walks. He allowed one runner past second base and pitched out of that jam by getting Seth Brown to line out and Chad Pinder to fly out.

Since losing at Baltimore on May 1, Pivetta has given up six earned runs in 41 innings — an ERA of 1.32.

That’s in line with the rest of the Red Sox staff. Over the last four games, Boston starters have not allowed an earned run — a stretch of 24 2/3 innings.

Tanner Houck and Hirokazu Sawamura retired three batters each to complete the four-hitter.

Elvis Andrus and Ramón Laureano each doubled for the A’s. Oakland has lost five straight.

The Red Sox led 3-0 on Rafael Devers’ two-run single off Paul Blackburn in the third.

After Verdugo doubled in Bogaerts in the fourth, Franchy Cordero had a two-run single as part of Boston’s four-run eighth.

Blackburn (5-2) lost his second consecutive start and allowed seven hits and four runs in four innings, raising his ERA from 2.15 to 2.62.

GLOVE WORK

Story made a high, leaping catch to take away a hit from Brown in the fourth. Three innings earlier, Boston third baseman Rafael Devers made a diving stop on a sharp grounder by A’s leadoff batter Tony Kemp.

In the eighth, third baseman Bobby Dalbec made a throwing error over the head of first baseman Cordero. Cordero chased the ball down and threw to catcher Christian Vazquez, whose relay to shortstop Christian Arroyo covering third caught Tony Kemp trying to scramble back to the bag for a 3-2-6 putout.

A’S HONOR ’72 CHAMPS

Members of the A’s 1972 World Series championship team were honored during a pre-game ceremony. Reggie Jackson, Vida Blue, Rollie Fingers and World Series MVP Gene Tennace were among those in attendance.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale threw a 25-pitch bullpen and is likely to face hitters next week. ... An MRI revealed some fluid build-up in the right shoulder of Matt Barnes but “nothing out of the ordinary,” according to manager Alex Cora.

UP NEXT

Athletics RHP Frankie Montas (2-5, 3.20 ERA) is winless over his previous eight starts despite holding opponents to a .211 average during that stretch. Red Sox LHP Rich Hill (1-3, 4.85) has allowed 12 earned runs over his past 11 innings.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-05 08:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs