Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taylor, Byrne home to keep TCU alive, 3-1 over Oral Roberts

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 06:47
Taylor, Byrne home to keep TCU alive, 3-1 over Oral Roberts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Brayden Taylor and Kurtis Byrne homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning and TCU stayed alive in the College Station Regional with a 3-1 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

Taylor homered to right field on a 3-1 pitch from Isaac Coffey (7-6) with two down in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie. Byrne followed with a drive down the left-field line. TCU only had five hits.

That was enough as five Horned Frogs pitchers scattered seven singles and five walks, striking out 11. Caleb Bolden (5-2) picked up the win and Garrett Wright went the final 2 2/3 innings for his fifth save.

The Horned Frogs (37-21) face the loser of Saturday's late game between Texas A&M and Louisiana in another elimination game on Sunday.

TCU took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI double by Tommy Sacco.

A pair of two-out singles and a walk in the fifth ended the day for Horned Frogs starter Marcelo Perez. Bolden entered and threw a wild pitch for the only run for Oral Roberts (38-20).

Jake McMurray and Mac McCroskey both had two hits for the Golden Eagles.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-05 08:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs