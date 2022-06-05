Slovakian parliament delegation arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Deputy Speaker of the Slovakian parliament, Milan Laurencik, arrived in Taiwan on Sunday morning (June 5) at 7:35 a.m.

Laurencik is leading a delegation of legislators from all major Slovak parties to discuss technology. During their trip, which will last from June 5-10, they will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative President You Si-kun (游錫堃), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Chen Tsung-chuan (陳宗權) and others, Liberty Times reported.

"Slovakia supports Taiwan. Visit of this group is proof," Laurencik said.

Among the legislators are the head of a Taiwan friendship group, Peter Osusky, and Juraj Droba, the president of the region which includes the capital Bratislava. "We came to strengthen the support and friendship with Taiwan," Droba said, adding that he will make a pit stop in Kaohsiung to sign a partnership agreement between the Slovak capital region and the southern Taiwan port city.

The delegation is also expected to sign a bilateral civil and commercial legal cooperation agreement with Taiwan.

Additionally, Wu will award Osusky the Friendship Medal of Diplomacy for his contributions to Taiwan-Slovakia ties, per Liberty Times.

The European Affairs Committee of the Slovakian parliament, passed a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) on May 3, making it the third Slovakian parliament committee to do so within days of each other. Both the Foreign Affairs and Health committees passed resolutions on April 26 affirming Taiwan's achievements in pandemic prevention and supporting its participation in the WHA as an observer.