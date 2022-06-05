Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Slovakian parliament delegation arrives in Taiwan

Group will meet with Taiwan government officials, ink legal cooperation deal

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/05 07:44
(MOFA photo)

(MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Deputy Speaker of the Slovakian parliament, Milan Laurencik, arrived in Taiwan on Sunday morning (June 5) at 7:35 a.m.

Laurencik is leading a delegation of legislators from all major Slovak parties to discuss technology. During their trip, which will last from June 5-10, they will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative President You Si-kun (游錫堃), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Chen Tsung-chuan (陳宗權) and others, Liberty Times reported.

"Slovakia supports Taiwan. Visit of this group is proof," Laurencik said.

Among the legislators are the head of a Taiwan friendship group, Peter Osusky, and Juraj Droba, the president of the region which includes the capital Bratislava. "We came to strengthen the support and friendship with Taiwan," Droba said, adding that he will make a pit stop in Kaohsiung to sign a partnership agreement between the Slovak capital region and the southern Taiwan port city.

The delegation is also expected to sign a bilateral civil and commercial legal cooperation agreement with Taiwan.

Additionally, Wu will award Osusky the Friendship Medal of Diplomacy for his contributions to Taiwan-Slovakia ties, per Liberty Times.

The European Affairs Committee of the Slovakian parliament, passed a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) on May 3, making it the third Slovakian parliament committee to do so within days of each other. Both the Foreign Affairs and Health committees passed resolutions on April 26 affirming Taiwan's achievements in pandemic prevention and supporting its participation in the WHA as an observer.
Taiwan
Slovakia
Taiwan-Slovakia relations
Slovakian parliament
Peter Osusky
Milan Laurencik
Juraj Droba

RELATED ARTICLES

'No comment' on Japan’s alleged plan to station defense staff in Taiwan
'No comment' on Japan’s alleged plan to station defense staff in Taiwan
2022/06/04 19:17
Nesting season for green sea turtles in Taiwan arrives
Nesting season for green sea turtles in Taiwan arrives
2022/06/04 17:35
Keyboard-patterned passwords flagged in Taiwan’s cybersecurity report
Keyboard-patterned passwords flagged in Taiwan’s cybersecurity report
2022/06/04 15:33
Man extradited from Taiwan to US for alleged kidnapping, burglary
Man extradited from Taiwan to US for alleged kidnapping, burglary
2022/06/04 14:09
Taiwan develops rapid test for liver function that only requires a drop of blood
Taiwan develops rapid test for liver function that only requires a drop of blood
2022/06/04 11:04

Updated : 2022-06-05 08:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs