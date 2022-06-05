Alexa
Running back D'Ernest Johnson, Browns agree to 1-year deal

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/06/05 06:08
CLEVELAND (AP) — Running back D'Ernest Johnson agreed to terms Saturday on a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns worth up to $2.43 million, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said.

Johnson, who did a nice job filling in last season when Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were out injured, will get $900,000 guaranteed.

The team placed a restricted free agent tender on Johnson in March. The tender was also worth $2.43 million, but the new deal gives him guaranteed money and the Browns some salary-cap flexibility.

The 26-year-old Johnson rushed for 534 yards and scored three touchdowns last season. He also caught 19 passes for 137 yards. He had his best game when Chubb and Hunt were out, rushing for a career-high 146 yards in a win over Denver.

Johnson gives the Browns added depth behind Chubb and Hunt. Cleveland also drafted Cincinnati's Jerome Ford in the fifth round this season, and Demetric Felton is working in the backfield and as a wide receiver this offseason.

Johnson has become a fan favorite, partly due to him working on a fishing boat in Florida before making Cleveland's roster in 2019 as an unsigned free agent.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-06-05 07:54 GMT+08:00

