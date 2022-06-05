Alexa
UCLA overpowers SE Louisiana 16-2 in elimination game

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 05:40
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Ethan Gourson and Carson Yates hit home runs, catcher Darius Perry went 4-for-4 and UCLA steamrolled Southeastern Louisiana 16-2 in an elimination game of the Auburn Regional on Saturday.

UCLA (39-23) will play another elimination game on Sunday morning against the loser of Saturday's nightcap between No. 14 overall seed Auburn and Florida State.

Gourson had an RBI double to spark a three-run first inning and Perry's two-run single came in the middle of a four-run fourth that gave the Bruins a 7-1 lead. Yates hit a two-run homer in a three-run sixth and Gourson hit a solo shot in the ninth to cap the scoring. UCLA scored multiple runs in five different innings.

Ethan Flanagan went four innings in a start for the Bruins, allowing an unearned run on two hits and three walks. Jake Saum (4-0) relieved Flanagan and picked up the win with a scoreless inning of work.

Tyler Finke had a double as the Lions (30-31) managed just three hits.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-05 07:20 GMT+08:00

