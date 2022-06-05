Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Missouri State uses 5-run 9th to oust Grand Canyon 8-7

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 05:47
Missouri State uses 5-run 9th to oust Grand Canyon 8-7

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Leadoff batter Spencer Nivens hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning and Mason Hull followed with a go-ahead two-run shot as Missouri State rallied for an 8-7 victory over Grand Canyon in an elimination game at the Stillwater Regional on Saturday.

Missouri State will play the loser of Saturday's nightcap between No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State and Arkansas in an elimination game on Sunday morning.

Tayler Aguilar hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first for Grand Canyon (41-21), added another two-run shot in the third and an RBI single in the fifth. Jacob Wilson hit a solo shot in the seventh to give the Antelopes a 7-1 lead.

Missouri State (31-28) chipped away at the lead in the eighth on a two-run homer by Drake Baldwin.

The Bears rally in the ninth inning started against Grand Canyon reliever Vince Reilly. Will Duff was hit by a pitch to lead off and Walker Jenkins drew a walk. Nivens followed with a three-run shot that ended the day for Reilly. Carter Young (3-5) entered and Baldwin reached first on an error before Hull delivered his game-winning shot.

Aguilar went 3-for-5 with five RBIs for Grand Canyon. Juan Colato had a solo home run in the third.

Jake McMahill (2-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings in relief to get the win. He allowed one run on three hits and a walk, striking out seven.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-05 07:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs