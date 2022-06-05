Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Georgia blasts 7 HRs, eliminates Hofstra 24-1

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 04:49
Georgia blasts 7 HRs, eliminates Hofstra 24-1

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 9 batter Josh McAllister had two of Georgia's seven home runs and the Bulldogs eliminated Hofstra in the Chapel Hill Regional on Saturday with a 24-1 romp.

McAllister was 4-for-6 with five RBIs and four runs scored as the Bulldogs totaled 24 runs on just 16 hits, 11 for extra bases. Six Hofstra pitchers combined to walk 10 and hit two batters.

Georgia plays another elimination game on Sunday against the loser of North Carolina-VCU.

McAllister and Ben Anderson hit back-to-back homers and Cole Tate also homered in the third inning when the Bulldogs (36-22) erupted for 13 run, 11 before recording an out. They had seven hits and seven walks, including three straight with the bases loaded. McAllister also had an RBI single and Anderson added another bases-loaded walk later in the inning.

Cory Acton had a two-run homer and Parks Harber hit a three-run shot in the fifth inning that pushed the lead to 18-0. Luke Wagner's two-run shot in the sixth made it 20-0.

McAlllister's two-run homer capped the scoring in the ninth and gave the Bulldogs the largest win by a SEC team in an NCAA Tournament game.

Liam Sullivan (4-3) gave up six hits and struck out eight in seven innings to get the win.

Brian Morell and Ryan Morash both had two hits as the first NCAA appearance for Hofstra (30-23) came to a quick end. The Pride lost to North Carolina 15-4 in their opener.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-05 06:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs