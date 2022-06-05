Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ducks get offensive, eliminate SE Missouri State 18-6

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 04:18
Ducks get offensive, eliminate SE Missouri State 18-6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Colby Shade hit a three-run homer, Brennan Milone had five hits and Oregon rolled to an 18-6 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday in a loser-out game of the Louisville Regional.

The Ducks face the loser of the Louisville-Michigan game in another elimination game on Sunday.

Oregon (36-24) pounded out 26 hits with seven doubles, a two-run triple by Josh Kasevich in the eighth and a two-out solo home run by Milone in the top of the first inning. Drew Cowley and Josiah Cromwick both had four hits.

A seven-run second broke it open with Sam Novitske rapping a two-run double and Shade belting his home run over the left-field wall. Novitske finished with four RBIs and three players drove in three runs.

Oregon pushed the lead to 10 runs with a four-run seventh, getting five hits, four of them RBI singles.

Matt Dallas (4-2) took over in the fifth inning to get the win as three relievers combined for two-hit ball over five innings.

Brett Graber and Wyatt Grant hit home runs for the Redhawks (37-22).

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-05 05:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs