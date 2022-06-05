Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Simpson, Gonzalez keep Ga Tech alive, top Alabama St 13-4

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 03:39
Simpson, Gonzalez keep Ga Tech alive, top Alabama St 13-4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leadoff hitter Chandler Simpson went 4-for-5 and scored four runs, Tres Gonzalez drove in four runs and Georgia Tech stayed alive in the Knoxville Regional with a 13-4 win over Alabama State on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets trailed 2-1 in the third when Gonzalez hit a three-run homer to right with two outs. Georgia Tech added four more runs in the fourth, starting with Colin Hall's leadoff homer to lead 8-2.

Georgia Tech (35-23) faces the loser of the Tennessee-Campbell game in another elimination game on Sunday.

Andrew Jenkins ripped a two-run double in the fifth for the Yellow Jackets and Gonzalez had an RBI single and Tim Borden III a two-run single in the seventh.

Chance Huff settled down after the first inning and went seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits with eighth strikeouts.

Chris Lewis drove in two runs for Alabama State (34-25), which used six pitchers, allowing 16 hits with six walks but they struck out 13.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-05 05:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs