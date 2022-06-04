Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue without the queen

A pop concert at Britain's Buckingham Palace is due on Saturday as part of nationwide celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

The "Party at the Palace" is the main Platinum Jubilee event and comes on the third day of celebrations.

Some 22,000 people are set to attend the concert in person outside the palace.

Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen's son and grandson and next in line for the throne, are expected to deliver an address to pay tribute to the record-breaking queen.

Several musicians will perform, including rockers Queen + Adam Lambert, composer Hans Zimmer and Italian opera star Bocelli.

Alicia Keys, Craig David and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder are also on the lineup.

A recorded tribute by Elton John will be screened to the audience.

Queen absent from Jubilee events Friday and Saturday

On the first day of celebrations, Thursday, Queen Elizabeth made two appearances. She waved at crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony and attended a beacon-lighting ceremony in Windsor.

But she skipped a church service the next day after experiencing "some discomfort," Buckingham Palace said.

The queen did not attend Saturday's Epsom Derby — only the fourth time she has missed the prestigious horse race since 1952.

She is also not expected to attend Saturday's two-and-a-half-hour party in person.

Celebrations stretch to Sunday

Last Thursday and Friday were public holidays in Britain to mark the event, with longer pub opening hours and street parties.

On Sunday, millions of people are expected to share food at "Big Jubilee Lunch" picnics.

The celebrations will close with Ed Sheeran singing his 2017 hit "Perfect" at a pageant in central London.

