Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue without the queen

By Deutsche Welle
2022/06/04 18:23
Thousands of people are watching the concert outside Buckingham Palace

Thousands of people are watching the concert outside Buckingham Palace

A pop concert at Britain's Buckingham Palace is due on Saturday as part of nationwide celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

The "Party at the Palace" is the main Platinum Jubilee event and comes on the third day of celebrations.

Some 22,000 people are set to attend the concert in person outside the palace.

Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen's son and grandson and next in line for the throne, are expected to deliver an address to pay tribute to the record-breaking queen.

Several musicians will perform, including rockers Queen + Adam Lambert, composer Hans Zimmer and Italian opera star Bocelli.

Alicia Keys, Craig David and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder are also on the lineup.

A recorded tribute by Elton John will be screened to the audience.

Queen absent from Jubilee events Friday and Saturday

On the first day of celebrations, Thursday, Queen Elizabeth made two appearances. She waved at crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony and attended a beacon-lighting ceremony in Windsor.

But she skipped a church service the next day after experiencing "some discomfort," Buckingham Palace said.

The queen did not attend Saturday's Epsom Derby — only the fourth time she has missed the prestigious horse race since 1952.

She is also not expected to attend Saturday's two-and-a-half-hour party in person.

Celebrations stretch to Sunday

Last Thursday and Friday were public holidays in Britain to mark the event, with longer pub opening hours and street parties.

On Sunday, millions of people are expected to share food at "Big Jubilee Lunch" picnics.

The celebrations will close with Ed Sheeran singing his 2017 hit "Perfect" at a pageant in central London.

fb/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Updated : 2022-06-05 04:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
Taiwan opposes opening borders to tourists for time being
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
6 taboos to dodge during Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
'Top Gun: Maverick' screening brings roof down in Taiwan
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Late June could see Taiwan easing business travel restrictions
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan bans exports of all modern chips to Russia, Belarus
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan dietitian advises against eating more than one zongzi during meal
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan's COVID curve 'really similar' to Singapore: CECC
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 76,517 local COVID cases
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs
Allow Taiwan to buy weapons it needs