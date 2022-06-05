Alexa
Fisher complete game lifts Georgia Southern past UNCG 8-0

By Associated Press
2022/06/05 02:26
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Ty Fisher took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Christian Avant drove in three runs and Georgia Southern defeated UNC Greensboro 8-0 on Saturday in in the Statesboro Regional.

The game was originally schedule Friday but lightning push the game to Saturday morning.

Fisher had a perfect game until giving up his only walk with two outs in the sixth inning. He allowed a one-out single in the seventh.

Fisher (6-2) ended up with a four hitter with six strikes in throwing the first complete game for the Eagles (41-18) since May of 2018 and the first postseason shutout since 2014.

Late Saturday the overall 16-seed faces Notre Dame while Greensboro (34-29) meets Texas Tech in a loser-out game.

Avant had an early sacrifice fly as the Eagles led 2-0 after two innings and had a two-run single in the four-run fifth.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

