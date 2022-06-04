Alexa
Chicago man arrested in shootings of US marshal, police dog

By Associated Press
2022/06/04 23:58
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man was charged in the shootings of a U.S. marshal and his police dog who were wounded during an exchange of gunfire while serving a warrant, police said Saturday.

Tarrion Johnson, 19, faces charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal, the Chicago Police Department said.

Johnson was scheduled for bond court appearance Saturday, the department said. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police said Johnson was arrested Thursday shortly after he allegedly shot an officer with the U.S. Marshals Service’s fugitive apprehension team and his federal police dog. Authorities at the time said two gunmen were arrested, but Chicago police did not say anything about the second person in announcing the charges against Johnson on Saturday

Police said a Chicago officer returned fire during the shooting but did not strike anyone.

After Thursday's shooting, the federal marshal rushed the dog to a veterinary clinic, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The marshal then realized he had been shot in his hand and an ambulance was called but the officer declined to be taken to a hospital, Langford told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the police dog was in the intensive care unit of an emergency veterinary hospital on Friday, WLS-TV reported.

Updated : 2022-06-05 01:49 GMT+08:00

