By Associated Press
2022/06/04 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 37 15 .712 _ _ 8-2 W-4 21-7 16-8
Tampa Bay 31 21 .596 6 _ 6-4 W-3 18-11 13-10
Toronto 30 21 .588 _ 8-2 L-1 17-9 13-12
Boston 25 27 .481 12 5-5 W-2 13-14 12-13
Baltimore 22 32 .407 16 4-6 L-2 13-14 9-18
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 31 23 .574 _ _ 4-6 W-1 17-11 14-12
Cleveland 23 24 .489 1 6-4 W-4 11-8 12-16
Chicago 23 27 .460 6 3-7 L-4 11-13 12-14
Detroit 21 31 .404 9 7-3 L-1 15-15 6-16
Kansas City 16 34 .320 13 2-8 L-5 8-16 8-18
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 34 18 .654 _ _ 7-3 W-5 14-6 20-12
Los Angeles 27 26 .509 _ 1-9 L-9 15-13 12-13
Texas 24 27 .471 2 6-4 L-3 12-15 12-12
Seattle 23 29 .442 11 6-4 W-2 12-10 11-19
Oakland 20 34 .370 15 3-7 L-4 7-21 13-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 35 19 .648 _ _ 6-4 L-2 19-8 16-11
Atlanta 26 27 .491 3 6-4 W-3 14-14 12-13
Philadelphia 23 29 .442 11 3-7 W-2 13-15 10-14
Miami 21 29 .420 12 3-7 L-1 11-13 10-16
Washington 19 35 .352 16 10½ 5-5 W-1 9-18 10-17
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 33 21 .611 _ _ 5-5 L-1 15-7 18-14
St. Louis 30 22 .577 2 _ 6-4 W-1 16-11 14-11
Pittsburgh 22 28 .440 9 6-4 L-1 11-15 11-13
Chicago 22 30 .423 10 4-6 L-1 10-18 12-12
Cincinnati 18 33 .353 13½ 10 6-4 L-1 10-13 8-20
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 35 17 .673 _ _ 6-4 W-2 17-8 18-9
San Diego 31 21 .596 4 _ 3-7 W-1 13-10 18-11
San Francisco 28 23 .549 _ 6-4 W-1 13-11 15-12
Arizona 26 27 .491 3 5-5 W-1 14-16 12-11
Colorado 23 29 .442 12 3-7 L-2 16-14 7-15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 13, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Houston 10, Kansas City 3

Boston 7, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit (García 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Hill 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 2-5), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

St. Louis 14, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Washington 8, Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 15, Miami 6

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 3, Colorado 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.