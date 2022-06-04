Alexa
Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/04 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 37 15 .712 _
Tampa Bay 31 21 .596 6
Toronto 30 21 .588
Boston 25 27 .481 12
Baltimore 22 32 .407 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 31 23 .574 _
Cleveland 23 24 .489
Chicago 23 27 .460 6
Detroit 21 31 .404 9
Kansas City 16 34 .320 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 18 .654 _
Los Angeles 27 26 .509
Texas 24 27 .471
Seattle 23 29 .442 11
Oakland 20 34 .370 15

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 35 19 .648 _
Atlanta 26 27 .491
Philadelphia 23 29 .442 11
Miami 21 29 .420 12
Washington 19 35 .352 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 21 .611 _
St. Louis 30 22 .577 2
Pittsburgh 22 28 .440 9
Chicago 22 30 .423 10
Cincinnati 18 33 .353 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 35 17 .673 _
San Diego 31 21 .596 4
San Francisco 28 23 .549
Arizona 26 27 .491
Colorado 23 29 .442 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 13, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Houston 10, Kansas City 3

Boston 7, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit (García 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Hill 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 2-5), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

St. Louis 14, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Washington 8, Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 15, Miami 6

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 3, Colorado 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.