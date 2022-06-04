Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 4, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;A t-storm around;85;76;SW;9;83%;64%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;105;81;Sunny and very warm;106;82;NE;7;29%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;95;63;Breezy in the p.m.;94;64;W;12;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;78;65;Partly sunny, nice;79;67;NE;9;57%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;70;56;Rain and a t-storm;68;55;WSW;11;83%;99%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;75;55;Lots of sun, warm;74;54;SSW;9;49%;33%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;Plenty of sunshine;94;70;SSE;8;16%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Downpours;71;40;Turning cloudy;64;48;E;7;49%;6%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy;71;65;Humid and warmer;82;67;NE;10;71%;14%;3

Athens, Greece;Breezy in the p.m.;91;71;Mostly sunny, warm;94;71;W;9;32%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;59;51;Rain and drizzle;61;57;NNE;13;77%;99%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;115;88;Very hot;117;86;NE;7;10%;1%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;95;74;Downpours;90;76;SSE;5;78%;95%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;68;A t-storm or two;87;68;WSW;10;76%;95%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;92;82;A thunderstorm;96;80;WSW;10;64%;85%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;76;66;Sunny and humid;77;66;ENE;9;71%;0%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;88;66;Remaining very warm;93;66;NNE;11;15%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds, warm;90;66;Partly sunny;87;65;NE;6;57%;28%;10

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;76;52;Partly sunny, warm;81;62;SE;8;45%;88%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;62;51;A little rain;64;50;SE;6;78%;91%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;82;58;Mostly sunny;78;55;E;10;68%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;84;63;Partly sunny;83;63;SE;8;54%;88%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A thunderstorm;77;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;55;WSW;7;87%;97%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;84;65;A shower and t-storm;84;61;ENE;6;65%;98%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;81;60;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;ENE;6;59%;3%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;58;43;Low clouds;61;42;S;4;87%;7%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;82;63;Sunshine, pleasant;83;63;NE;7;36%;5%;9

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;80;66;Rain and drizzle;71;66;NE;14;78%;98%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;77;Sunny and very warm;97;76;NE;10;24%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;68;55;Nice with sunshine;72;58;ESE;7;57%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;83;67;A thunderstorm;83;68;SSE;4;65%;84%;12

Chennai, India;Becoming cloudy;100;84;Variable clouds;101;83;SW;10;60%;60%;6

Chicago, United States;Cooler;66;60;A stray thunderstorm;75;63;SSE;8;62%;89%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;88;79;A shower and t-storm;86;78;SW;12;79%;99%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;65;47;Periods of sun;64;54;ESE;8;69%;25%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sun;84;76;Mostly sunny;84;75;SW;5;72%;6%;12

Dallas, United States;Periods of sun;85;71;Breezy in the p.m.;93;74;SSE;12;55%;3%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;88;72;A morning shower;84;73;S;10;74%;88%;2

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;113;86;Hazy and very warm;108;86;WSW;9;20%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Nice with some sun;83;58;Partly sunny;82;56;NNW;8;33%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;92;81;Partly sunny;92;80;S;11;57%;20%;13

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;S;5;75%;74%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;59;51;A couple of showers;56;49;ENE;13;84%;93%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;85;62;Sunny and delightful;86;64;NNE;9;19%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;77;64;Sunny and pleasant;80;66;W;11;62%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;99;83;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;96;80;ENE;6;59%;94%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;66;48;More sun than clouds;68;47;SE;9;60%;6%;5

Havana, Cuba;Rain and wind;83;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;SE;7;76%;73%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;65;50;A couple of showers;63;45;NNW;10;64%;84%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;91;77;A couple of t-storms;93;78;WSW;7;75%;82%;5

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;82;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;SSW;12;73%;95%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;86;72;Sunshine, pleasant;86;72;ENE;10;57%;10%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;103;83;Very warm;102;80;WNW;10;34%;5%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;Sunny and hot;106;79;N;9;15%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;80;62;Sunshine and warm;85;63;NE;9;65%;26%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;74;Afternoon showers;89;76;E;7;72%;88%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;99;84;Plenty of sun;91;83;NNW;11;49%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;65;41;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;E;8;32%;5%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;82;60;Sunshine, pleasant;83;64;N;9;16%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with hazy sun;91;82;Breezy with hazy sun;93;82;WSW;17;60%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;81;65;A t-shower, humid;84;66;SSE;6;66%;85%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;106;85;Mostly sunny;105;86;NE;10;19%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;74;59;A shower and t-storm;66;56;NNE;7;66%;88%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;87;80;A shower in the a.m.;87;81;ESE;21;67%;87%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;92;71;Mostly sunny;91;70;NNE;6;52%;14%;8

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;96;84;Breezy with hazy sun;95;84;S;14;63%;19%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning t-storm;91;80;A shower or two;91;76;S;5;69%;82%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy with a shower;57;34;A shower in the p.m.;55;36;NNW;7;54%;74%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A t-storm around;87;75;SSE;6;75%;55%;3

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;67;60;Breezy in the p.m.;66;60;S;13;78%;6%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;A thunderstorm;73;60;Breezy in the p.m.;77;59;NNW;11;59%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;Breezy with a shower;67;54;Showers and t-storms;60;53;NW;9;85%;99%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;75;59;Low clouds breaking;77;62;SSE;8;54%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine, pleasant;83;71;Partly sunny;85;70;NW;7;64%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;81;55;Plenty of sunshine;84;59;WSW;6;39%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;89;82;A stray shower;88;82;W;13;69%;69%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Morning showers;83;75;A downpour;83;75;NE;3;85%;85%;2

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;Partly sunny;94;81;SSE;8;58%;36%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;59;51;A couple of showers;54;46;NW;16;79%;83%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouding up;80;54;A p.m. shower or two;81;58;NNE;7;38%;76%;14

Miami, United States;Tropical rainstorm;83;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;SSW;8;71%;50%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A passing shower;69;50;Partly sunny;69;46;N;9;60%;6%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;89;77;A morning shower;89;78;SSW;12;66%;55%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;59;45;Clouds and sunshine;59;49;S;5;88%;14%;3

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;71;52;Mostly cloudy;71;54;NE;5;45%;4%;9

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;71;52;Some sun, a shower;68;53;NNE;6;60%;47%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;83;Mostly sunny;91;84;W;8;72%;20%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;75;53;Mostly sunny, nice;79;56;ENE;7;49%;12%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;81;59;Mostly sunny;77;60;S;7;32%;5%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;89;65;Mostly sunny;89;67;WNW;9;43%;26%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Thickening clouds;51;36;A shower in the p.m.;56;39;NW;10;58%;59%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;84;65;Rain and a t-storm;80;65;ENE;7;66%;99%;6

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;66;48;Partly sunny;65;52;ENE;6;46%;14%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;67;47;Mostly sunny;72;49;E;10;46%;3%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;77;A t-storm in spots;85;75;ENE;8;74%;64%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;86;78;A t-storm around;86;77;SE;8;81%;68%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;A couple of t-storms;86;74;ENE;7;83%;94%;3

Paris, France;Strong thunderstorms;82;61;A shower and t-storm;73;55;W;10;76%;93%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;64;46;Clouding up;64;48;E;8;65%;3%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;81;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;WSW;11;70%;71%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;NNE;9;75%;66%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;94;72;Clouds and sun, warm;97;71;SE;7;45%;10%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;72;56;Warmer;80;61;ESE;7;48%;88%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;81;62;Mostly cloudy;78;59;E;10;62%;96%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;52;Cloudy, p.m. rain;67;52;WNW;8;69%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;75;57;Mostly sunny, nice;76;58;WNW;9;67%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;81;74;Turning sunny;83;73;S;11;73%;86%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;51;37;A little a.m. rain;52;41;NNE;6;73%;87%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;65;50;Partly sunny;68;51;W;3;61%;15%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;70;62;Clearing;73;57;ENE;8;65%;4%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;108;83;Sunny and hot;111;85;SSE;7;4%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny and hot;94;65;Partly sunny and hot;95;66;SE;8;39%;1%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Variable cloudiness;62;52;Mostly sunny;63;53;W;11;69%;17%;5

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy;65;60;A little a.m. rain;66;54;W;12;78%;62%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;65;A shower and t-storm;77;63;NNW;7;82%;99%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Inc. clouds;89;78;High clouds, breezy;89;79;ESE;12;66%;14%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;72;63;A p.m. t-shower;71;64;SE;5;99%;78%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;76;60;Partly sunny;79;59;NE;10;20%;4%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;56;40;A shower in the a.m.;58;35;E;4;76%;56%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Cloudy;88;76;A stray t-shower;88;76;SSE;7;77%;68%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;72;55;Nice with some sun;74;53;NNW;8;58%;3%;11

Seattle, United States;Showers around;67;57;Rain tapering off;64;51;SSW;10;78%;93%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Very warm;85;69;Mostly cloudy;78;62;NE;7;48%;15%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;73;Rain and drizzle;77;68;N;11;97%;85%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Morning rain, cloudy;90;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;SSE;6;64%;77%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;85;59;A t-storm in spots;86;58;W;10;55%;45%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Plenty of clouds;87;79;Mostly cloudy;87;79;E;12;69%;59%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;68;51;Partly sunny;71;48;E;10;55%;15%;6

Sydney, Australia;Breezy this morning;66;53;Breezy;65;55;NNW;15;59%;5%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy and very warm;91;78;Humid;95;82;WSW;13;63%;55%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;61;53;Sun and some clouds;65;50;WNW;11;56%;19%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;89;67;Sunny;92;68;SSE;7;23%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;90;67;Hot;93;66;N;7;42%;29%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;93;76;Turning out cloudy;93;78;S;10;14%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;87;70;Sunny and beautiful;84;71;NNE;10;49%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;97;69;Very hot;97;71;ENE;6;40%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy, mist;78;66;Afternoon rain;78;61;SSE;13;60%;98%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;66;53;Becoming cloudy;67;56;SE;10;56%;85%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;Sunny and delightful;87;73;SE;3;44%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very hot;107;78;Sunshine, very hot;96;71;WNW;8;36%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;55;33;Partly sunny, warmer;66;39;E;10;35%;10%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;67;57;Clearing and showers;62;52;S;7;71%;100%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;84;61;A shower and t-storm;82;62;E;7;49%;99%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;94;78;A stray t-storm, hot;97;79;WNW;6;60%;78%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;69;48;Partial sunshine;69;46;NNE;8;66%;6%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;73;53;Mostly sunny;74;53;ESE;6;47%;2%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning sunny;54;45;High clouds;60;53;NNE;9;69%;27%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon t-storms;87;78;Showers;89;77;SSW;8;74%;99%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Hot;94;62;Sunshine and warm;89;64;NE;5;30%;2%;11

