AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/06/04 19:44
Students from Shea High School shout the names of those killed in last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as they pause during their walkout to ...
Matthew Solano leaves sunflowers at a memorial to honor the victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June...
Palestinian mourners gather around the body of Zaid Ghunaim,15, during his funeral in the West Bank town of Al-Khader, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Pal...
A hearse with the casket of Amerie Jo Garza arrives for funeral services at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. The...
Debris hangs from a residential building heavily damaged in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Fi...
Members of the Household division take part in the Trooping the Colour parade at Horse Guards, in London, Thursday, June 2022, on the first of four da...
A reveler jumps over rocks beside a river on the farm during celebrations for the religious tradition, "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo" or Feast of th...
Residents chant during an overnight Catholic procession of a statue of San Juan Bautista, marking the start of a month-long celebration of the Saint i...
Palestinian and Jewish youths clash at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City as Israelis mark Jerusalem Day, an Israeli holiday celebrating the captur...
Participants march in the annual Pride Parade in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Th...
Nomadic Gujjar girls hold their scarves over their heads, as rain clouds hover in Jammu, India, Monday, May 30, 2022. The monsoon rains which usually ...
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, May 30, 2022, a Russian Su-25 ground attack jet fires rockets on a...
Nila Zelinska holds a doll belonging to her granddaughter, she was able to find in her destroyed house in Potashnya outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, ...
A woman carries a bucket on her head while going to the market in Harare, Tuesday, May, 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Blood stains mark a stairwell inside a building damaged in an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Francis...
Jung Woo-sung, left, and Lee Jung-jae pose for portrait photographs for the film "Hunt," as the city of Cannes is reflected on the window, during the ...
Israeli troops blow up the house of Palestinian militant Diaa Hamarsheh in the West Bank village of Yabed, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Hamarsheh was shot ...
Residents stand near a traffic light during the early hours, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps...

MAY 28 - JUNE 3, 2022

From a protest in the aftermath of a Texas school shooting, to a Pride Parade in Jerusalem, to destruction in Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Daniel Derella and Patrick Sison in New York.

