Notre Dame edges Texas Tech 3-2 after marathon rain delay

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Catcher David LaManna had a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning before a 5-hour, 59-minute rain delay and Jared Miller scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the eighth after play resumed as Notre Dame held off Texas Tech 3-2 in the Statesboro Regional on Friday.

Notre Dames (36-14) will play the winner of Saturday morning's postponed game between tourney host Georgia Southern and UNC Greensboro, later Saturday. Texas Tech (37-21) will play the loser of the postponement in an elimination game prior to the Fighting Irish game.

Texas Tech pulled even at 2-all in the top of the eighth on Easton Murrell's two-out two-run single.

Notre Dame pushed across the winning run in its half of the eighth. LaManna reached on catcher's interference to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jack Penney. Miller came on to pinch run, stole third base and scored on a wild pitch by Mason Molina.

Chase Hampton took the loss in relief for the Red Raiders despite allowing only the unearned run in the eighth. He yielded three hits and two walks in six innings, striking out 12.

Aidan Tyrell struck out Owen Washburn with a runner on third to end the game for his second save of the season. Will Mercer (2-1) notched the win for the Irish with a scoreless inning of work.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25