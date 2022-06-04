Alexa
Taiwan reports 68,151 local COVID cases, 152 deaths

Central Epidemic Command Center announces 33 imported cases

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/04 14:20
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 68,118 local COVID-19 infections, 152 deaths, and 33 imported cases on Saturday (June 4).

According to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), the new local cases include 32,043 males, 36,053 females, and 22 still under investigation. Their ages ranged from under 5 to 99 years old.

New Taipei City recorded 9,820 cases, Kaohsiung City 9,657, Taichung City 9,511, Taoyuan City 6,926, Tainan City 5,631, Taipei City 5,228, Changhua County 4,475, Pingtung City 2,737, Hsinchu County 1,949, Miaoli County 1,719, Hsinchu City 1,551, Yunlin County 1,407, Nantou County 1,308, Yilan County 1,212, Chiayi County 1,129, Keelung City 1,024, Hualien County 1,019, Chiayi City 738, Taitung County 672, Penghu County 194, Kinmen County 185, and Lianchiang County 26.

The 152 deaths included 87 males and 65 females aged between under 5 and 99 who tested positive between April 29 and Wednesday (June 1) and died between May 18 and Wednesday. All 152 individuals had suffered severe symptoms; 87 were over the age of 80, 144 had chronic diseases, and 71 were unvaccinated.

The new imported cases include 28 males and five females ranging in age from younger than 5 to 79 and arriving in Taiwan between Thursday (June 2) and Friday (June 3). They include three arrivals from the U.S., one from Thailand, and 29 still under investigation.

Taiwan’s total of 2,342,794 coronavirus cases include 2,329,609 domestic cases and 13,131 imported ones. The 2,815 fatalities from the pandemic include 2,800 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 1,086 deaths and Taipei 625.
