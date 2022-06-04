Alexa
Álvarez, Díaz, Maldonado HR, Astros beat KC, 5th win in row

By MARC BOWMAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/04 11:20
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel can't catch a two-run home run hit by Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Fans watch from a club as the sun sets during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Houston Astros Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny looks at his notes in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel, left, greets Yordan Alvarez, right, after Alvarez hit a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, June 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yordan Álvarez, Aledmys Díaz and Martín Maldonado each homered and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 10-3 Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Kansas City has lost 12 of 14.

Álvarez, who reportedly reached agreement on a $115 million, six-year contract, also had a pair of singles for his fifth straight multi-hit game. His 15 home runs are second in the American League behind the Yankees' Aaron Judge.

Díaz opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the second and added two singles for his first three-hit game of the season.

Maldonado and Álvarez each hit two-run homers in the fifth against Brady Singer (2-1), who allowed seven runs on eight hits over five innings.

Maldonado’s fourth homer was almost caught by Kyle Isbel as it disappeared inches behind the centerfield wall.

José Urquidy (5-2) retired 16 of 17 batters after Whit Merrifield led off the first inning with the first of his two singles. Urquidy went six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk, fanning six.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a three-run homer, a 443-foot drive into the left field fountains with one out in the sixth. Those were Kansas City’s first runs since the seventh inning Tuesday.

Witt’s seven home runs lead the Royals.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals OF Michael A. Taylor was reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list; OF Dairon Blanco was designated for assignment.

TRANSACTIONS

Kansas City acquired RHP Albert Abreu from the Texas Rangers for RHP pitcher Yohanse Morel, who was with Class A Quad Cities; LHP Foster Griffin was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

RHP Luis Garcia (3-3, 3.14 ERA) goes for Houston and Kris Bubic (0-3, 12.83) takes the mound for Kansas City on Saturday afternoon.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports