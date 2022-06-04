Taiwan’s KMT chair Eric Chu arrives in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) arrived in the U.S. on Friday (June 3) on a visit to inaugurate a liaison office for the opposition party as it seeks to bolster its party diplomacy.

Chu will spend six days in Washington, D.C., where he will officially open a KMT representative office. The move marks the party’s return to reengagement with the U.S. after a lapse of 14 years when a unit of the same function closed following the election of the KMT's Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) as Taiwan president.

The leader of the country’s largest opposition party will meet government officials, members of Congress, and think tank representatives. He will visit the State Department, the National Security Council, the Department of Defense, as well as the International Republican Institute and the Center for a New American Security, per CNA.

Chu is scheduled to deliver an address at the Brookings Institution on June 6 on the KMT’s vision for Taiwan and inaugurate the KMT office on June 8. Other highlights during his trip will include exchanges with the National Committee on American Foreign Policy and the Council on Foreign Relations in New York and with Taiwanese communities in Los Angeles, before his departure for Taiwan on June 11.

The last time Chu traveled to Washington, D.C. was in November 2015 in the capacity of a KMT presidential candidate. The visit saw him meet officials including then State Secretary Antony Blinken and then Senior Director for Asian Affairs at the National Security Council Daniel Kritenbrink.